30,575 Shares in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE) Bought by Shearwater Capital LLC

Shearwater Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 30,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $895,000. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Shearwater Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Shearwater Capital LLC owned about 0.13% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 102.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 2,723.1% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAE traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.19. The stock had a trading volume of 235,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,035. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.24. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $23.92 and a twelve month high of $30.62.

