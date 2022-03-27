3,087 Shares in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Acquired by Oak Thistle LLC

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in TransUnion by 40.0% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 57,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,413,000 after acquiring an additional 16,300 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of TransUnion by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 282,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of TransUnion by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,369,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of TransUnion by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 167,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,862,000 after purchasing an additional 13,022 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TRU opened at $100.97 on Friday. TransUnion has a 52 week low of $83.47 and a 52 week high of $125.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.35.

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.02). TransUnion had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 44.73%. The firm had revenue of $789.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. TransUnion’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.29%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TRU. Bank of America began coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of TransUnion from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of TransUnion from $126.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TransUnion has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.38.

In other TransUnion news, Director Suzanne Patricia Clark purchased 277 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $90.35 per share, for a total transaction of $25,026.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 2,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total transaction of $260,208.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets, International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

