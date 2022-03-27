3,474 Shares in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Acquired by Oak Thistle LLC

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 785.5% in the third quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 42,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,393,000 after acquiring an additional 38,143 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in PACCAR by 4.8% during the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 34,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in PACCAR by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 4,467 shares in the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in PACCAR by 7.2% during the third quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 313,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,717,000 after buying an additional 21,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in PACCAR by 9.5% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 490,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,738,000 after buying an additional 42,774 shares in the last quarter. 63.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PACCAR alerts:

In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.62, for a total transaction of $1,774,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 14,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.62, for a total transaction of $1,369,947.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,930 shares of company stock valued at $6,647,589. 2.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PCAR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $88.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.28. The firm has a market cap of $30.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.92. PACCAR Inc has a 12-month low of $77.96 and a 12-month high of $97.56.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.16. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Profile (Get Rating)

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.