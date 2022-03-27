$36.86 Million in Sales Expected for TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX – Get Rating) will announce $36.86 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for TPG RE Finance Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $38.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $35.32 million. TPG RE Finance Trust posted sales of $37.95 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that TPG RE Finance Trust will report full-year sales of $144.56 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $134.91 million to $154.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $157.52 million, with estimates ranging from $148.74 million to $166.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow TPG RE Finance Trust.
Several analysts recently issued reports on TRTX shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.20.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRTX. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 169,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after buying an additional 14,297 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,383,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,881,000 after purchasing an additional 45,717 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 508,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,842,000 after purchasing an additional 61,365 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 17,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 64,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE TRTX traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.10. 441,854 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 463,443. The company has a market capitalization of $933.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.48. The company has a quick ratio of 360.86, a current ratio of 360.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. TPG RE Finance Trust has a twelve month low of $10.97 and a twelve month high of $14.55.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.93%. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.63%.
About TPG RE Finance Trust (Get Rating)
TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. The company was founded on October 24, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TPG RE Finance Trust (TRTX)
- General Mills Continues to Show Why It’s a Fortress Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TPG RE Finance Trust (TRTX)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for TPG RE Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG RE Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.