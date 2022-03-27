3,975 Shares in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Acquired by Oak Thistle LLC

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMS. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in CMS Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in CMS Energy by 322.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CMS Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in CMS Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in CMS Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. 91.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on CMS Energy from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America downgraded CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CMS Energy from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.91.

Shares of CMS stock opened at $68.92 on Friday. CMS Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $57.92 and a 1-year high of $69.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $19.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.24.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 18.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This is an increase from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is presently 39.48%.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 6,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total transaction of $430,972.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CMS Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

