4,137 Shares in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) Purchased by AJ Wealth Strategies LLC

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 4,137 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 10,453 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,128 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,125 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Laredo Petroleum by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,614 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Laredo Petroleum by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,926 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Laredo Petroleum news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 5,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $414,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bryan Lemmerman sold 4,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.25, for a total value of $355,096.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 526,710 shares of company stock valued at $38,529,393 over the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Laredo Petroleum from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Laredo Petroleum from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Siebert Williams Shank raised Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised Laredo Petroleum from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.80.

Laredo Petroleum stock opened at $80.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.91 and a 200 day moving average of $71.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 3.87. Laredo Petroleum, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.31 and a 12-month high of $99.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $470.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.95 million. Laredo Petroleum had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 101.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 150.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.23 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. will post 28.52 EPS for the current year.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

