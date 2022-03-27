4,774 Shares in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) Bought by Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC

Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV now owns 112,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,092,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234 shares during the period. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. J2 Capital Management Inc bought a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $911,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $330,000.

NYSEARCA:GNR opened at $64.02 on Friday. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 52 week low of $48.80 and a 52 week high of $64.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.37.

