$481.82 Million in Sales Expected for UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) will post sales of $481.82 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for UniFirst’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $482.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $481.64 million. UniFirst posted sales of $449.76 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that UniFirst will report full year sales of $1.95 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow UniFirst.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The textile maker reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $486.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.55 million. UniFirst had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.66%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.20 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on UNF shares. StockNews.com downgraded UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. TheStreet downgraded UniFirst from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UniFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded UniFirst from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

In related news, EVP Cynthia Croatti sold 504 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.99, for a total transaction of $97,266.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP David Martin Katz sold 379 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $80,348.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,025 shares of company stock valued at $203,588 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UNF. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in UniFirst by 17.4% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in UniFirst by 17.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 31,435 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,825,000 after purchasing an additional 4,564 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in UniFirst by 31.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,869 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,640,000 after purchasing an additional 12,803 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in UniFirst by 6.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,543 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 2.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 45,228 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. 76.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:UNF opened at $182.48 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $181.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $198.49. UniFirst has a 52-week low of $165.52 and a 52-week high of $242.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 1.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.98%.

UniFirst Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, personalization, rental, cleaning, delivery, and sale of a range of uniforms and protective clothing. It operates through following segments: U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, First Aid, and Corporate.

