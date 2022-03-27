4Thought Financial Group Inc. Acquires 4,657 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

4Thought Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 200,539 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,657 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 3.5% of 4Thought Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.18% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. D.B. Root & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $202,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCM opened at $21.24 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.23 and a twelve month high of $21.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.30 and its 200-day moving average is $21.42.

