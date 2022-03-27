4Thought Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN)

4Thought Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,068 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,908 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of 4Thought Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Collective Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 136,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after buying an additional 42,922 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 11.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 135,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after purchasing an additional 14,258 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 42.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 113,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after purchasing an additional 34,018 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 172,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,370,000 after purchasing an additional 5,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,457,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,901,000 after purchasing an additional 65,996 shares during the last quarter.

BSJN stock opened at $24.34 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.05. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $24.12 and a 12 month high of $25.51.

