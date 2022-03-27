$5.65 Earnings Per Share Expected for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) This Quarter

Analysts expect Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $5.65 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $7.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.84. Reliance Steel & Aluminum reported earnings per share of $4.10 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 37.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will report full-year earnings of $16.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.35 to $21.85. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $12.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.34 to $14.59. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Reliance Steel & Aluminum.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.17 by $1.66. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 24.80% and a net margin of 10.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 86.9% on a year-over-year basis.

RS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $156.00 to $159.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Reliance Steel & Aluminum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.78.

Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $194.93. The stock had a trading volume of 404,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,473. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $173.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.20. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a fifty-two week low of $135.46 and a fifty-two week high of $198.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.875 per share. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is 15.92%.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, SVP William A. Smith II sold 17,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.75, for a total value of $3,089,685.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 4,540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total value of $797,768.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 115,634 shares of company stock valued at $20,534,057. 3.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Trust bought a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 4th quarter valued at $250,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 4th quarter valued at $101,834,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 4th quarter valued at $265,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 258.9% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 4,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. 83.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

