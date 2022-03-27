5,000 Shares in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Bought by Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA

Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,169,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALB. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new position in Albemarle in the 3rd quarter valued at $144,979,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Albemarle by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,219,288 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $266,987,000 after purchasing an additional 523,340 shares during the period. Discovery Value Fund bought a new position in Albemarle in the 3rd quarter valued at $100,873,000. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. bought a new position in Albemarle in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,523,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Albemarle by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 507,062 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $85,420,000 after purchasing an additional 131,903 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ALB traded up $3.43 on Friday, hitting $217.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 836,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,028,038. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.36. Albemarle Co. has a 1 year low of $143.26 and a 1 year high of $291.48. The company has a market capitalization of $25.48 billion, a PE ratio of 203.35, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. Albemarle had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 3.72%. The firm had revenue of $894.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. This is a boost from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 147.66%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALB. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Albemarle from $230.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the company from $199.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Albemarle from $280.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Albemarle from $245.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Albemarle from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.14.

In other Albemarle news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.94, for a total value of $366,388.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Netha N. Johnson acquired 1,060 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $187.81 per share, for a total transaction of $199,078.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

