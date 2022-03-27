5,116 Shares in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Purchased by Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC

Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,413,000. Eli Lilly and comprises approximately 0.9% of Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LLY. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,811,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth approximately $276,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $674,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 82.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LLY. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $302.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DZ Bank raised Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.33.

Eli Lilly and stock traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $289.02. The stock had a trading volume of 2,399,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,166,734. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.07, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.41. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $178.58 and a 1-year high of $295.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $254.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $252.03.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.89 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 96.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Eli Lilly and news, Director Marschall S. Runge bought 202 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $246.78 per share, for a total transaction of $49,849.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.84, for a total value of $404,774.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 686,418 shares of company stock worth $187,291,859 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

