$6.39 Billion in Sales Expected for Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) This Quarter

Posted by on Mar 27th, 2022

Wall Street brokerages expect that Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LADGet Rating) will announce sales of $6.39 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lithia Motors’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.20 billion and the highest is $6.57 billion. Lithia Motors posted sales of $4.34 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lithia Motors will report full-year sales of $26.38 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $22.47 billion to $28.69 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $27.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.06 billion to $31.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Lithia Motors.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LADGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $11.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.99 by $1.40. The firm had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 4.64%. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.46 EPS.

LAD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $345.00 to $362.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $303.00 to $300.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $324.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lithia Motors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $406.33.

In other news, EVP Chris Holzshu sold 15,390 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.42, for a total transaction of $4,854,313.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Louis Miramontes sold 250 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.03, for a total value of $80,257.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,162 shares of company stock worth $6,713,805 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Lithia Motors in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Lithia Motors by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Lithia Motors by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 417.2% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LAD opened at $321.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.47. Lithia Motors has a 52-week low of $274.03 and a 52-week high of $406.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $315.08 and its 200-day moving average is $312.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.86%.

Lithia Motors Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment consists of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lithia Motors (LAD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD)

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.