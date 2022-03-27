$6.39 Billion in Sales Expected for Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) will announce sales of $6.39 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lithia Motors’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.20 billion and the highest is $6.57 billion. Lithia Motors posted sales of $4.34 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lithia Motors will report full-year sales of $26.38 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $22.47 billion to $28.69 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $27.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.06 billion to $31.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Lithia Motors.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $11.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.99 by $1.40. The firm had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 4.64%. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.46 EPS.

LAD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $345.00 to $362.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $303.00 to $300.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $324.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lithia Motors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $406.33.

In other news, EVP Chris Holzshu sold 15,390 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.42, for a total transaction of $4,854,313.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Louis Miramontes sold 250 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.03, for a total value of $80,257.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,162 shares of company stock worth $6,713,805 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Lithia Motors in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Lithia Motors by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Lithia Motors by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 417.2% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LAD opened at $321.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.47. Lithia Motors has a 52-week low of $274.03 and a 52-week high of $406.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $315.08 and its 200-day moving average is $312.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.86%.

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment consists of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

