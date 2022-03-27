$60.20 Million in Sales Expected for Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) This Quarter

Analysts expect Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Rating) to announce sales of $60.20 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Horizon Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $61.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $59.70 million. Horizon Bancorp posted sales of $56.41 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Horizon Bancorp will report full-year sales of $251.53 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $247.80 million to $253.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $269.80 million, with estimates ranging from $265.70 million to $272.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Horizon Bancorp.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $62.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.90 million. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 33.76% and a return on equity of 12.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HBNC shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Horizon Bancorp from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

NASDAQ HBNC opened at $19.82 on Thursday. Horizon Bancorp has a one year low of $15.66 and a one year high of $23.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $863.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.46%.

In other news, President James D. Neff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President James D. Neff sold 11,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $238,585.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Horizon Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Horizon Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of Horizon Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Horizon Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Horizon Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. 53.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Horizon Bancorp, Inc (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers personal banking, business banking, investment and trust, and mortgage services. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Michigan City, IN.

