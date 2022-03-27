65,871 Shares in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Bought by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 65,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,857,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AEP. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,163,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,379,000 after buying an additional 1,061,831 shares during the period. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 30,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 98.8% during the 3rd quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 2,542 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 45,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,655,000 after buying an additional 11,796 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 13,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AEP. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.48.

Shares of AEP stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $96.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,031,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,589,051. The company has a market cap of $48.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.99 and a 200-day moving average of $87.12. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.22 and a 52 week high of $98.15.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 14.80%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. American Electric Power’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.65%.

In related news, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 5,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total value of $486,084.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Lisa M. Barton sold 6,989 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.54, for a total value of $667,729.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,963 shares of company stock worth $2,953,989. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

