$678.36 Million in Sales Expected for PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) will report sales of $678.36 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for PagSeguro Digital’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $672.58 million and the highest estimate coming in at $684.14 million. PagSeguro Digital posted sales of $378.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 79.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital will report full year sales of $2.72 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.13 billion to $3.06 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $3.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.55 billion to $4.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow PagSeguro Digital.

Get PagSeguro Digital alerts:

PAGS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Itau BBA Securities downgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group downgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.42.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 98.8% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Provida Pension Fund Administrator acquired a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 77.1% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. 56.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PAGS opened at $19.72 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.03. The company has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.54. PagSeguro Digital has a 12 month low of $11.76 and a 12 month high of $61.65.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile (Get Rating)

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PagSeguro Digital (PAGS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.