72,946 Shares in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Bought by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 72,946 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,422,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BUD. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 0.8% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 21,978 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.2% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,715 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 14.1% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,557 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.0% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 10,047 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 678 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BUD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays raised their target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €82.00 ($90.11) to €83.00 ($91.21) in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €73.00 ($80.22) to €78.00 ($85.71) in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €68.00 ($74.73) to €70.00 ($76.92) in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.38.

BUD stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,085,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,447,531. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $117.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.47. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a twelve month low of $52.65 and a twelve month high of $79.67.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.67 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 8.60%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

