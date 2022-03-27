$8.98 Billion in Sales Expected for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) This Quarter

Posted by on Mar 27th, 2022

Equities research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GDGet Rating) will post $8.98 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for General Dynamics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $8.94 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $8.99 billion. General Dynamics posted sales of $9.39 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that General Dynamics will report full year sales of $39.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $39.28 billion to $39.57 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $42.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $42.04 billion to $42.52 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow General Dynamics.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GDGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $10.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.69 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 8.47%. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.49 EPS.

GD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.00.

Shares of GD stock traded up $3.36 on Thursday, hitting $244.36. 1,121,361 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,163,207. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $67.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.01. General Dynamics has a 1-year low of $179.01 and a 1-year high of $254.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $222.70 and its 200 day moving average is $209.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.21%.

In related news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,391 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total value of $567,073.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $484,878,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,114,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,158,874,000 after acquiring an additional 861,074 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,937,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,585,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,502,081 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,058,727,000 after acquiring an additional 339,708 shares during the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About General Dynamics (Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation, ship construction and repair, land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions, and technology products and services.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on General Dynamics (GD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for General Dynamics (NYSE:GD)

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.