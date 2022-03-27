$8.98 Billion in Sales Expected for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) will post $8.98 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for General Dynamics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $8.94 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $8.99 billion. General Dynamics posted sales of $9.39 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that General Dynamics will report full year sales of $39.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $39.28 billion to $39.57 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $42.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $42.04 billion to $42.52 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow General Dynamics.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $10.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.69 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 8.47%. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.49 EPS.

GD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.00.

Shares of GD stock traded up $3.36 on Thursday, hitting $244.36. 1,121,361 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,163,207. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $67.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.01. General Dynamics has a 1-year low of $179.01 and a 1-year high of $254.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $222.70 and its 200 day moving average is $209.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.21%.

In related news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,391 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total value of $567,073.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $484,878,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,114,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,158,874,000 after acquiring an additional 861,074 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,937,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,585,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,502,081 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,058,727,000 after acquiring an additional 339,708 shares during the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About General Dynamics (Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation, ship construction and repair, land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions, and technology products and services.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on General Dynamics (GD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.