9,544 Shares in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) Acquired by S.C. Financial Services Inc.

S.C. Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 128.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $344,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $362,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 212.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,382,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,190,000 after buying an additional 1,620,882 shares in the last quarter.

COMT opened at $42.61 on Friday. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.85 and a fifty-two week high of $45.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.41.

