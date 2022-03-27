Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by John G Ullman & Associates Inc.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,424 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $4,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 3,097 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 108,023 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $15,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,624 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $1,197,000. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

ABT traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $118.95. The stock had a trading volume of 2,896,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,662,469. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.04. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $105.36 and a 52 week high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $11.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.71 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 47.72%.

Abbott Laboratories declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the healthcare product maker to purchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.58.

In other news, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total value of $468,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total value of $427,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,896 shares of company stock worth $1,353,954 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

