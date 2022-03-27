Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 67,037 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 4,363 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $9,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,496 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 10,473 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 10,250 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Sequent Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Sequent Asset Management LLC now owns 6,086 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 13,051 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.58.

Shares of NYSE:ABT opened at $118.95 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $105.36 and a 12 month high of $142.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $122.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $209.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.76.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.14. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The firm had revenue of $11.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 47.72%.

Abbott Laboratories announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the healthcare product maker to purchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total transaction of $427,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total transaction of $468,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,896 shares of company stock worth $1,353,954. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

