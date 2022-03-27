AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc decreased its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 70.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,703 shares during the quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 12,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in AbbVie by 4.7% during the third quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 26,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 9.0% during the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 26,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,805,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 237.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 185,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 130,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its position in AbbVie by 49.3% during the third quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 364,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,290,000 after acquiring an additional 120,309 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ABBV shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.31.

ABBV opened at $161.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.84 and a 52-week high of $161.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $146.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.14. The company has a market cap of $284.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.80.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.03. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 164.05%. The business had revenue of $14.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 87.44%.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 27,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $4,408,248.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 18,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $2,794,386.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 106,819 shares of company stock worth $16,155,094. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

