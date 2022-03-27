AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc decreased its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 70.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,703 shares during the quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 12,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in AbbVie by 4.7% during the third quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 26,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 9.0% during the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 26,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,805,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 237.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 185,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 130,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its position in AbbVie by 49.3% during the third quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 364,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,290,000 after acquiring an additional 120,309 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.62% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ABBV shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.31.
AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.03. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 164.05%. The business had revenue of $14.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 87.44%.
In related news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 27,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $4,408,248.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 18,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $2,794,386.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 106,819 shares of company stock worth $16,155,094. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.
AbbVie Profile (Get Rating)
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AbbVie (ABBV)
- General Mills Continues to Show Why It’s a Fortress Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.