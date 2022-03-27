Abrdn (LON:ABDN) Price Target Raised to GBX 235 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Abrdn (LON:ABDN – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 230 ($3.03) to GBX 235 ($3.09) in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ABDN. Berenberg Bank lowered Abrdn to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 285 ($3.75) to GBX 260 ($3.42) in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Abrdn in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Abrdn from GBX 245 ($3.23) to GBX 210 ($2.76) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 267.38 ($3.52).

Shares of LON ABDN opened at GBX 203.50 ($2.68) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.85, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 7.14. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 220.50 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 239.35. Abrdn has a 52-week low of GBX 164.80 ($2.17) and a 52-week high of GBX 300.40 ($3.95).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of GBX 7.30 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 3.53%. Abrdn’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.32%.

In other Abrdn news, insider Jonathan Asquith purchased 50,865 shares of Abrdn stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 196 ($2.58) per share, with a total value of £99,695.40 ($131,247.24). Also, insider Stephanie Bruce purchased 40,000 shares of Abrdn stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 199 ($2.62) per share, for a total transaction of £79,600 ($104,792.00).

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

