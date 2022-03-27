Acumen Pharmaceuticals (ABOS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 28th. Analysts expect Acumen Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of ABOS opened at $5.14 on Friday. Acumen Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $26.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.16.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 255.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,797 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 17,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 3,156 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 97.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 3,568 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Acumen Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.15.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of Alzheimer's and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate ACU193, which is in Phase I clinical-stage to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers.

