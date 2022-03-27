Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.20.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GOLF. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Acushnet from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com cut Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Acushnet from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Compass Point upgraded Acushnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th.

Shares of Acushnet stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $41.37. The company had a trading volume of 207,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,159. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.28. Acushnet has a twelve month low of $40.45 and a twelve month high of $57.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 0.84.

Acushnet ( NYSE:GOLF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.09). Acushnet had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 8.33%. The company had revenue of $420.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Acushnet will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Acushnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.38%.

In other Acushnet news, Director Holdings Corp. Fila sold 699,819 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.59, for a total value of $37,503,300.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 54.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,454,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,299,000 after buying an additional 36,778 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,090,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,938,000 after buying an additional 27,613 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,466,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,826,000 after buying an additional 3,677 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 79.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,083,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,528,000 after buying an additional 480,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 670,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,583,000 after buying an additional 7,052 shares in the last quarter. 49.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

