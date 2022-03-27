Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL) and AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) Financial Contrast

Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL – Get Rating) and AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Adial Pharmaceuticals and AstraZeneca’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adial Pharmaceuticals N/A -315.48% -209.19% AstraZeneca 0.30% 27.48% 8.56%

This table compares Adial Pharmaceuticals and AstraZeneca’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adial Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$10.89 million ($1.01) -2.02 AstraZeneca $37.42 billion 5.39 $112.00 million $0.14 465.25

AstraZeneca has higher revenue and earnings than Adial Pharmaceuticals. Adial Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AstraZeneca, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.9% of Adial Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.5% of AstraZeneca shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.3% of Adial Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Adial Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AstraZeneca has a beta of 0.46, meaning that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Adial Pharmaceuticals and AstraZeneca, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adial Pharmaceuticals 0 0 4 0 3.00 AstraZeneca 0 3 8 0 2.73

Adial Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 439.22%. AstraZeneca has a consensus price target of $62.00, indicating a potential downside of 4.81%. Given Adial Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Adial Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than AstraZeneca.

Summary

AstraZeneca beats Adial Pharmaceuticals on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Adial Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment or prevention of addiction and related disorders. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of alcohol use disorder. The company also focuses on developing drug candidates for non-opioid pain reduction and other diseases and disorders. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Charlottesville, Virginia.

AstraZeneca Company Profile (Get Rating)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases. The company's marketed products also comprise Synagis for respiratory syncytial virus; Fluenz Tetra/FluMist Quadrivalent for Influenza; Seroquel IR/Seroquel XR for schizophrenia bipolar disease; Nexium, and Losec/Prilosec for gastroenterology; and Vaxzevria and Evusheld for covid-19. The company serves primary care and specialty care physicians through distributors and local representative offices in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia, Africa, and Australasia. It has a collaboration agreement with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize small molecule medicines for obesity; Neurimmune AG to develop and commercialize NI006; Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to develop eplontersen, a liver-targeted antisense therapy in Phase III development for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; Proteros Biostructures GmbH to jointly discover novel small molecules for the treatment of hematological cancers; Sierra Oncology, Inc. to develop and commercialize AZD5153. The company was formerly known as Zeneca Group PLC and changed its name to AstraZeneca PLC in April 1999. AstraZeneca PLC was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

