adidas (FRA:ADS) Given a €265.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €265.00 ($291.21) price target on adidas (FRA:ADS – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €250.00 ($274.73) target price on shares of adidas in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €350.00 ($384.62) target price on shares of adidas in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. UBS Group set a €359.00 ($394.51) target price on shares of adidas in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €300.00 ($329.67) target price on shares of adidas in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €290.00 ($318.68) target price on shares of adidas in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €302.88 ($332.83).

Shares of ADS opened at €212.45 ($233.46) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €224.78 and a 200-day moving average of €254.80. adidas has a one year low of €163.65 ($179.84) and a one year high of €201.01 ($220.89).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

