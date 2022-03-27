Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Purchased by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,198 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Adobe by 2.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,314,478 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $20,906,971,000 after buying an additional 762,224 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 1.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,386,354 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,815,951,000 after buying an additional 132,670 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Adobe by 4.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,026,969 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,115,275,000 after buying an additional 267,038 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 1.8% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,760,780 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,892,316,000 after buying an additional 121,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 3.7% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,434,469 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,704,453,000 after buying an additional 228,139 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADBE. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $540.00 to $530.00 in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $685.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $710.00 to $605.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $600.22.

In other news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.25, for a total value of $2,688,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $518.73, for a total transaction of $2,074,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 19,304 shares of company stock worth $9,841,676 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $431.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.86, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $472.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $564.68. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $407.94 and a twelve month high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.64 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

