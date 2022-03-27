Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,327 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,314,478 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $20,906,971,000 after acquiring an additional 762,224 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 1.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,386,354 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,815,951,000 after purchasing an additional 132,670 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 4.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,026,969 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,115,275,000 after purchasing an additional 267,038 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,760,780 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,892,316,000 after purchasing an additional 121,756 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,434,469 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,704,453,000 after purchasing an additional 228,139 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 10,004 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.63, for a total transaction of $5,078,330.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,300 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.25, for a total value of $2,688,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,304 shares of company stock valued at $9,841,676. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, December 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $545.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group cut shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $635.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Adobe from $611.00 to $455.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Adobe from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $600.22.

ADBE stock opened at $431.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $203.88 billion, a PE ratio of 42.86, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.06. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $407.94 and a 1 year high of $699.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $472.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $564.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 29.90%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

