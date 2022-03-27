Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,327 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth $593,241,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,314,478 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $20,906,971,000 after purchasing an additional 762,224 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 95.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,442,600 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $838,742,000 after purchasing an additional 702,734 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,998,896 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,302,244,000 after purchasing an additional 467,894 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Adobe by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,393,319 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,377,882,000 after purchasing an additional 349,132 shares in the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 10,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.63, for a total value of $5,078,330.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,300 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.25, for a total value of $2,688,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,304 shares of company stock worth $9,841,676 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $635.00 to $575.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $650.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Adobe from $660.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Adobe from $625.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $600.22.

ADBE stock opened at $431.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $407.94 and a 1 year high of $699.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $472.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $564.68. The firm has a market cap of $203.88 billion, a PE ratio of 42.86, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.06.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 29.90%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

