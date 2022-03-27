Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $650.00 target price on the software company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on ADBE. UBS Group downgraded Adobe from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $635.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Adobe from $652.00 to $591.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Adobe from $540.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Adobe from $660.00 to $560.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Adobe from $645.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $600.22.

Get Adobe alerts:

ADBE opened at $431.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $472.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $564.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Adobe has a 12-month low of $407.94 and a 12-month high of $699.54.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 29.90%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.64 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Adobe will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,300 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.25, for a total transaction of $2,688,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $518.73, for a total value of $2,074,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,304 shares of company stock valued at $9,841,676. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in Adobe by 1.6% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 161,469 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $92,961,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 82,260 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $46,646,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,191,600 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $686,056,000 after purchasing an additional 35,882 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 57.6% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,371 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $20,941,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 5.8% in the third quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Adobe (Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.