Advanced Merger Partners, Inc (NYSE:AMPI) Short Interest Update

Advanced Merger Partners, Inc (NYSE:AMPI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,400 shares, an increase of 101.0% from the February 28th total of 20,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Merger Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $146,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Merger Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $729,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Merger Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $243,000. 42.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AMPI remained flat at $$9.76 during midday trading on Friday. Advanced Merger Partners has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $10.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.74.

Advanced Merger Partners, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

