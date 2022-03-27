AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,378 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 88.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. 75.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $125.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.67.

SRPT stock traded down $3.17 on Friday, hitting $77.27. 755,536 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 774,442. The stock has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.03 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.72 and a 200-day moving average of $81.76. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.31 and a 1-year high of $101.24.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.51) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $201.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.48 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 59.67% and a negative return on equity of 69.28%. Sarepta Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.40) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

