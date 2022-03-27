AE Wealth Management LLC Has $810,000 Position in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,977 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Oxford Industries were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 49,407.8% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 651,027 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $58,703,000 after acquiring an additional 649,712 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 73.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 544,632 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $49,109,000 after acquiring an additional 230,871 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 0.8% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 369,545 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,965 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 5.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 279,372 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $21,025,000 after acquiring an additional 14,361 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 654.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 232,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $20,996,000 after acquiring an additional 201,974 shares during the period. 83.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

OXM stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $91.93. The stock had a trading volume of 230,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,965. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.46. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.21 and a fifty-two week high of $114.47.

Oxford Industries ( NYSE:OXM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $299.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.07 million. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 28.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This is an increase from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 21.57%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OXM. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Industries in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, December 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Oxford Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Oxford Industries from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.50.

About Oxford Industries (Get Rating)

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.