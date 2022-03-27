AE Wealth Management LLC Has $887,000 Holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

AE Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,137 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYC. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 579 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 62 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 340 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 196 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 128 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 72.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Paycom Software in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Paycom Software from $655.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Paycom Software from $640.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Paycom Software from $498.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Paycom Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $550.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $432.67.

Shares of Paycom Software stock traded down $7.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $341.26. The company had a trading volume of 331,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,393. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $328.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $415.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $20.55 billion, a PE ratio of 101.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.49. Paycom Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $283.91 and a fifty-two week high of $558.97.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $284.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.84 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 18.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.

