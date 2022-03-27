AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases 192 Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,033 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in American Financial Group by 6.5% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in American Financial Group by 9.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 913 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in American Financial Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in American Financial Group by 6.5% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,728 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in American Financial Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

AFG stock traded up $2.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $149.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 224,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,073. The company has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $135.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.44 and a 12 month high of $149.40.

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $1.14. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 30.45%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.62%.

About American Financial Group (Get Rating)

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

