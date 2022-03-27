AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases 670 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,540 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 670 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. 64.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ABC traded up $2.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $154.69. 760,618 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,180,937. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $142.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.57. The company has a market cap of $32.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.67. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1 year low of $111.34 and a 1 year high of $155.76.

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $59.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.62 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 543.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.87%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ABC. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $179.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Scotiabank lowered shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.86.

In other news, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 44,492 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.04, for a total transaction of $6,097,183.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,264 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.07, for a total transaction of $3,301,602.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 137,006 shares of company stock valued at $19,057,084 over the last ninety days. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

