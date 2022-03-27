AES (NYSE:AES) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.550-$1.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.630. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms have commented on AES. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AES from $31.50 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AES in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of AES from a b rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of AES in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AES presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.71.

Shares of AES traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.37. 5,146,750 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,578,133. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.44. The company has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63. AES has a 1 year low of $19.76 and a 1 year high of $28.86.

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. AES had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a positive return on equity of 31.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AES will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.158 dividend. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -96.92%.

In other news, CEO Andres Gluski sold 524,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $12,472,871.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen Coughlin acquired 47,000 shares of AES stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.30 per share, with a total value of $1,001,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of AES in the 4th quarter worth about $292,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of AES by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 13,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of AES during the 4th quarter worth $346,000. JustInvest LLC grew its position in shares of AES by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 15,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 5,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of AES by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 17,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

