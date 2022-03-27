ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a growth of 210.5% from the February 28th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

AGESY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC cut shares of ageas SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of ageas SA/NV from €58.00 ($63.74) to €59.00 ($64.84) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ageas SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of ageas SA/NV from €45.70 ($50.22) to €44.50 ($48.90) in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AGESY opened at $50.68 on Friday. ageas SA/NV has a 12 month low of $42.05 and a 12 month high of $67.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.88. The firm has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.77.

ageas SA/NV engages in the provision of life and non-life insurance, investments, and real estate services. It operates through the following segments: Belgium, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, Reinsurance, and General Account. The Belgium segment offers life and non-life products to private individuals and small to medium enterprises under the name of AG insurance.

