Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) Stock Rating Lowered by Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum lowered shares of Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agrify from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.90.
Shares of AGFY opened at $4.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $119.54 million, a PE ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 2.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.90. Agrify has a 12-month low of $3.71 and a 12-month high of $35.94.
Agrify Company Profile (Get Rating)
Agrify Corporation develops precision hardware and software grow solutions for the indoor agriculture marketplace primarily in the United States. It offers vertical farming units, integrated grow racks, and LED grow lights; and non-proprietary products designed, engineered, and manufactured by third parties, such as air cleaning systems and pesticide-free surface protection products.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Agrify (AGFY)
- General Mills Continues to Show Why It’s a Fortress Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
Receive News & Ratings for Agrify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agrify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.