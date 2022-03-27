Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) Stock Rating Lowered by Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum lowered shares of Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agrify from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.90.

Shares of AGFY opened at $4.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $119.54 million, a PE ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 2.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.90. Agrify has a 12-month low of $3.71 and a 12-month high of $35.94.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGFY. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Agrify in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Agrify by 5,148.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Agrify during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agrify during the 4th quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agrify during the 4th quarter worth $171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.72% of the company’s stock.

Agrify Corporation develops precision hardware and software grow solutions for the indoor agriculture marketplace primarily in the United States. It offers vertical farming units, integrated grow racks, and LED grow lights; and non-proprietary products designed, engineered, and manufactured by third parties, such as air cleaning systems and pesticide-free surface protection products.

