Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($3.51) Per Share

Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AIRYY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for Air China in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Lee anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings per share of ($3.51) for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Air China’s FY2022 earnings at ($2.05) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AIRYY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Air China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Air China in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

AIRYY stock opened at $13.74 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.15. Air China has a one year low of $12.02 and a one year high of $17.94. The company has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.27.

Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, North America, Japan, Korea, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Airline Operations and Other Operations segments.

