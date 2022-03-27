Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.87 Billion

Brokerages expect Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) to post sales of $2.87 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Air Products and Chemicals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.94 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.76 billion. Air Products and Chemicals reported sales of $2.50 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals will report full-year sales of $11.70 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.45 billion to $12.11 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $12.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.06 billion to $13.15 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Air Products and Chemicals.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on APD shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $332.00 to $331.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $313.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $365.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.56.

APD traded up $4.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $246.56. 1,782,010 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,787,101. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $248.57 and a 200 day moving average of $274.72. Air Products and Chemicals has a 12-month low of $216.24 and a 12-month high of $316.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.29%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,840,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,314,420,000 after purchasing an additional 44,161 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,305,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,918,516,000 after purchasing an additional 386,592 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,406,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,384,551,000 after purchasing an additional 109,712 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,695,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,121,472,000 after purchasing an additional 68,321 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,713,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $694,936,000 after purchasing an additional 83,465 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

