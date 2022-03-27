Airbus (EPA:AIR) Given a €178.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Airbus (EPA:AIR – Get Rating) received a €178.00 ($195.60) price objective from research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 65.52% from the company’s current price.

AIR has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €139.00 ($152.75) price target on Airbus in a research note on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €170.00 ($186.81) price target on Airbus in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €128.00 ($140.66) price target on Airbus in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €150.00 ($164.84) price target on Airbus in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €135.00 ($148.35) price target on Airbus in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Airbus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €142.00 ($156.04).

Airbus stock opened at €107.54 ($118.18) on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €110.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is €111.39. Airbus has a 52 week low of €68.28 ($75.03) and a 52 week high of €99.97 ($109.86).

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

