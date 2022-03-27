Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.110-$-0.110 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.50 million-$18 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.19 million.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AIRG. Craig Hallum began coverage on Airgain in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Airgain from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. B. Riley downgraded Airgain from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Airgain from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Airgain presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.50.

AIRG opened at $8.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.51. The company has a market cap of $81.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.14. Airgain has a 12-month low of $7.45 and a 12-month high of $24.48.

Airgain ( NASDAQ:AIRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.01). Airgain had a negative return on equity of 12.80% and a negative net margin of 15.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Airgain will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James K. Sims bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.08 per share, with a total value of $45,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James K. Sims bought 4,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.60 per share, for a total transaction of $35,051.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Airgain stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) by 90.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,240 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 34,687 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.73% of Airgain worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

Airgain, Inc provides embedded antenna products, integration support and test services. The firm works in partnership with the entire ecosystem, including carriers, chipset suppliers, OEMs, and ODMs. Its products include embedded, external and carrier-class antennas. The company offers custom antenna design and performance validation services.

