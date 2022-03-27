AJ Wealth Strategies LLC Has $764,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,972 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VEA. Camden National Bank raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 102,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,818,000 after purchasing an additional 10,862 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 312.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,949 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,016,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,207 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 152,887,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,876,775,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,312,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,655,000 after purchasing an additional 620,151 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $48.17 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $43.92 and a twelve month high of $53.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.31.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.