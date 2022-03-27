AJ Wealth Strategies LLC Invests $472,000 in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEA)

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 46,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SBEA. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in the second quarter worth approximately $3,395,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in the third quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in the third quarter worth approximately $3,722,000.

NASDAQ:SBEA opened at $19.95 on Friday. SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I has a 52 week low of $9.10 and a 52 week high of $15.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.72.

SBEA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital initiated coverage on SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

