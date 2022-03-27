AJ Wealth Strategies LLC Purchases Shares of 2,250 GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO)

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GXO. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth about $671,977,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $164,798,000. Lyrical Asset Management LP bought a new stake in GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $154,846,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $144,731,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

GXO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.80.

In related news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 3,527 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $282,160.00.

GXO opened at $73.07 on Friday. GXO Logistics Inc has a twelve month low of $48.38 and a twelve month high of $105.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.85 and a 200-day moving average of $84.92.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that GXO Logistics Inc will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

