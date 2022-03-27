Akroma Hits Market Capitalization of $27,021.56 (AKA)

Akroma (AKA) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 27th. During the last seven days, Akroma has traded 13.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Akroma coin can currently be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Akroma has a total market cap of $27,021.56 and $159.00 worth of Akroma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Akroma alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,306.01 or 0.07043641 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.53 or 0.00103404 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 174.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma Coin Profile

Akroma is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Akroma’s total supply is 19,177,485 coins. Akroma’s official Twitter account is @akroma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Akroma’s official website is akroma.io . Akroma’s official message board is medium.com/akroma

According to CryptoCompare, “Akroma is a PoW Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Akroma aims to build an EVM based application development platform with a stable and self-funding governance model designed to offer startups and businesses an unparalleled development and usage experience. “

Buying and Selling Akroma

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akroma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akroma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Akroma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Akroma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Akroma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.