Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) PT Lowered to $75.00 at Morgan Stanley

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 30.57% from the stock’s previous close.
ALK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alaska Air Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.29.
NYSE:ALK opened at $57.44 on Friday. Alaska Air Group has a 1 year low of $43.46 and a 1 year high of $74.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 1.51.
In related news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 2,000 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total transaction of $117,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 750 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $41,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALK. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Alaska Air Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,192,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Alaska Air Group by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,194,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $114,318,000 after acquiring an additional 678,268 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Alaska Air Group by 499.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 669,553 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,236,000 after acquiring an additional 557,950 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Alaska Air Group by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,290,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $119,310,000 after acquiring an additional 503,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,881,000. 73.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.
