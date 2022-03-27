Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) PT Lowered to $75.00 at Morgan Stanley

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 30.57% from the stock’s previous close.

ALK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alaska Air Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.29.

NYSE:ALK opened at $57.44 on Friday. Alaska Air Group has a 1 year low of $43.46 and a 1 year high of $74.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 1.51.

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.07. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 7.74% and a negative return on equity of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.55) EPS. Alaska Air Group’s revenue was up 135.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 2,000 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total transaction of $117,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 750 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $41,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALK. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Alaska Air Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,192,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Alaska Air Group by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,194,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $114,318,000 after acquiring an additional 678,268 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Alaska Air Group by 499.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 669,553 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,236,000 after acquiring an additional 557,950 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Alaska Air Group by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,290,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $119,310,000 after acquiring an additional 503,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,881,000. 73.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

